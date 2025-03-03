Previous
Tree Snowflake by photogypsy
Photo 1161

Tree Snowflake

I collect snowflake ornaments, but this isn't an ornament. This is a kaleidoscope photo of a tree decoration I have and if you look closely you will see that this snowflake design is actually made up of trees.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact