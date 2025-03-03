Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1161
Tree Snowflake
I collect snowflake ornaments, but this isn't an ornament. This is a kaleidoscope photo of a tree decoration I have and if you look closely you will see that this snowflake design is actually made up of trees.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1209
photos
38
followers
175
following
318% complete
View this month »
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
decoration
,
snowflake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close