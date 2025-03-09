Previous
Into the Woods by photogypsy
Photo 1167

Into the Woods

Took my nephew to his soccer practice which was located in this quaint park. Since I wasn't doing much, I decided to snap a few photos. The wooded area that surrounds this park were calling out to me. Getting the moon in the shot was an added bonus.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Tracy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2025  
