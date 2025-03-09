Sign up
Photo 1167
Into the Woods
Took my nephew to his soccer practice which was located in this quaint park. Since I wasn't doing much, I decided to snap a few photos. The wooded area that surrounds this park were calling out to me. Getting the moon in the shot was an added bonus.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1216
photos
38
followers
175
following
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1
1
A Day in the Life
Pixel 9 Pro
11th March 2025 6:29pm
trees
,
woods
,
park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2025
