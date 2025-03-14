Previous
Blood Lunar Eclipse by photogypsy
Blood Lunar Eclipse

So last night was the lunar eclipse of the moon turning it blood red. I set my alarm to wake up and grab a few shots. So glad I did.
Tracy

@photogypsy
