Photo 1172
Blood Lunar Eclipse
So last night was the lunar eclipse of the moon turning it blood red. I set my alarm to wake up and grab a few shots. So glad I did.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1172
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
14th March 2025 3:08am
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
