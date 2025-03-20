Previous
Kung Foo Soccer by photogypsy
Photo 1178

Kung Foo Soccer

Early morning soccer scrimmage today. Got a handful of good action shots including this one of my nephew as goalie kicking the ball away, but it looks more like Kung Foo than soccer.
Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
