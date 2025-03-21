Previous
Ball Boy by photogypsy
Ball Boy

I took a couple days off work to hang with my nephews during their spring break. We decided to go to an adventure park on the first day. Lots of great shots of them playing. I love these times....kids being kids.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
