Neighborhood Spider Man by photogypsy
Photo 1180

Neighborhood Spider Man

Climbing walls in a single bound. This one is the family's dare devil. He does anything to get a thrill. That is fine for now, but I fear what that will mean in the future.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
