Ape About You

There are a handful of animals that you could say I have an addiction towards. The gorillas are definitely one of them. Took the boys to the zoo today and we started at the far end of the zoo and worked our way towards the front. Because the weather was still chilly, the gorillas were indoors, but definitely playful. I was able to get a number of great shots, but couldn't make up my mind which one to post so you get a handful of my favorites.