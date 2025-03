Tawny Frogmouth

The tawny frogmouth is a carnivorous, nocturnal bird native to Australia and Tasmania. They are often mistaken for owls due to their similar coloring and nocturnal habits, but are actually more closely related to nightjars. Appearance: These medium-sized birds have large eyes, short legs, long wings, and wide beaks. The frogmouth remind us that we are never alone, especially during times when we feel lonely, he tells us that we are part of everything that surrounds us, including the wilderness.