Walking the Dog by photogypsy
Photo 1185

Walking the Dog

While at my nephew's soccer practice I noticed a boy pulling his dog in a wagon. I thought it was interesting and grabbed my camera to take a shot. I did it in portrait mode to give it a more emphasized look.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
