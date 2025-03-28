Sign up
Photo 1186
Through the Fence
Went on a walk this afternoon and came upon a wood fence. I thought it would make an interesting shot shooting through the fence posts. The only down side is how bleak everything is right now as Spring is just starting to show signs of being here.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1235
photos
42
followers
190
following
325% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
29th March 2025 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
