Through the Fence by photogypsy
Photo 1186

Through the Fence

Went on a walk this afternoon and came upon a wood fence. I thought it would make an interesting shot shooting through the fence posts. The only down side is how bleak everything is right now as Spring is just starting to show signs of being here.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
