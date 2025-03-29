Previous
Saturday Afternoon by photogypsy
Saturday Afternoon

Along our walk we stopped to admire the scenery. There is a lake where we went and as you can see someone got mesmerized by the water. Usually it is me that happens to, but not this time. He is trying to enjoy his last couple days of spring break.
29th March 2025

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...


