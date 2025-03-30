Previous
Once Upon A Fire by photogypsy
Once Upon A Fire

The weather heals out last night for us to have a small bonfire. As the air cooled down, the fire warmed us. I always love photographing fires because no two photos are ever the same. I tried to get the flames when you get a variety of the colors.
