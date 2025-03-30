Sign up
Once Upon A Fire
The weather heals out last night for us to have a small bonfire. As the air cooled down, the fire warmed us. I always love photographing fires because no two photos are ever the same. I tried to get the flames when you get a variety of the colors.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
29th March 2025 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
pit
,
bonfire
