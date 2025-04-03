Previous
Game Time by photogypsy
Game Time

Soccer has officially started and today was the first game of the new season. My nephew got a couple great kicks in during the game. Unfortunately, the game was in the rain, but we made the most of it....oh, and his team won. Yay!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Tracy

