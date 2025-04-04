Previous
Robin the House by photogypsy
Photo 1193

Robin the House

I decided to use a play on words to describe this photo taken of a Robin on top of my roof this morning. I was surprised that it stood still for as long as it did allowing me to get a pretty decent snapshot of it.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
