Photo 1194
The City From Afar
This morning as I was heading to a soccer game from a morning of shopping with my sister, I snapped this photo of our downtown area from a distance. Even though it was foggy and rainy this morning I think this photo turned out good.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Tracy
@photogypsy
1194
Tags
buildings
,
downtown
,
city
