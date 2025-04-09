Previous
Blooming by photogypsy
Photo 1198

Blooming

Three stages of bloom for these tulips. I like to walk after lunch and came across these flowers. It was only after I took the photo that I noticed that they each were at different stages of bloom.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details

