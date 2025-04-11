Previous
Next
Job Fair by photogypsy
Photo 1200

Job Fair

Tonight was the State of the City. As part of the program, the Mayor put together a Workforce Development component as part of the night which included a job fair. This was the city's table. We had a steady stream of people come through.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact