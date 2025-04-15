Sign up
Photo 1202
Another Setting Sun
Sometimes the setting Sun just captures your eye.That was the case with this picture. Sometimes the sun appears to catch the sky on fire.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
15th April 2025 8:02pm
Tags
red
,
fire
,
sunset
