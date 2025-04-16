Sign up
Photo 1205
OSC25
Today was the opening day of the Ohio Safety Congress which is 3 days of sessions to inform and enlighten employees on matters of safety, wellness and give them tools that can be used to make our offices more efficient.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
16th April 2025 8:51am
Tags
training
,
safety
