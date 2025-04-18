Sign up
Photo 1207
Smile
You're on candid camera. Just kidding. We were taking pictures of each other taking pictures. I think I have created a monster with this one. He enjoys taking photos of everything and tries to get creative every once in a while.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
19th April 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
photography
,
boy
