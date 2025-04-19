Sign up
Photo 1208
You Are Loved
What a great way to start the day. This is how seniors at a nearby high school personalized their own parking spots for the year. I wish my high school would have done something like this. That would have been a great way to start my last year.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Tracy
@photogypsy
school
parking
personalized
