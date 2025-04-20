Previous
Easter 2025 by photogypsy
Easter 2025

The Easter Bunny came. The egg hunt happened. The family dinner took place minus some members. Packages had been sent to my nieces. Blessings were given. These were the boys baskets. All in all a decent day.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds wonderful
April 26th, 2025  
