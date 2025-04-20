Sign up
Photo 1209
Easter 2025
The Easter Bunny came. The egg hunt happened. The family dinner took place minus some members. Packages had been sent to my nieces. Blessings were given. These were the boys baskets. All in all a decent day.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
20th April 2025 6:51am
Tags
holiday
,
basket
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds wonderful
April 26th, 2025
