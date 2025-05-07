Sign up
Photo 1226
Ghost of Myself
Walking around I captured my image in a corridor window and it looked like a ghost of myself.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1275
photos
43
followers
193
following
336% complete
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
5th May 2025 7:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
selfie
,
image
