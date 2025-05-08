Previous
Sunset Reflections by photogypsy
Photo 1227

Sunset Reflections

This is the image of a setting sun as it is reflected in a nearby building. I like how I was able to capture multiple layers and textures in this photo.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
