Previous
Photo 1228
Freedom Freedom
This piano was a work of art with the painting on it and words to a song throughout. Take a close look...can you spot all the words. What freedom abounds on this piano.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
0
0
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
6th May 2025 2:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
painting
,
piano
,
eords
