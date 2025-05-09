Previous
Freedom Freedom by photogypsy
Photo 1228

Freedom Freedom

This piano was a work of art with the painting on it and words to a song throughout. Take a close look...can you spot all the words. What freedom abounds on this piano.
9th May 2025

Tracy

@photogypsy
