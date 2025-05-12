Sign up
Previous
Photo 1231
Pink Peony
Walking into work this morning, the flowers are in bloom including this pink Peony. I just had to get a close up. I love the look of the layered petals.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
12th May 2025 8:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
closeup
,
peony
