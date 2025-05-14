Sign up
Previous
Photo 1233
First Morning Light
Going the the fast food drive through early in the morning, I like how the light cascaded through this tree and on the leaves. I'm not sure if this photo truly captures the look of it or not.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
light
,
morning
,
leaves
