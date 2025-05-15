Previous
Root System by photogypsy
Root System

Had my nephews assist me today pulling up weeds in my front yard flower bed. Trying to get it ready to beautiful. Meanwhile, my nephew gets volunteer credit for assisting me for his awards program. I call that a win-win.
Tracy

