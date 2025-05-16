Sign up
Photo 1235
Nature's Sword
While cleaning up my yard, my nephew found a branch that looked like a sword and starting doing tricks with it like it was a real sword. That is until it started breaking. Oh well, every battle needs to come to an end.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1284
photos
43
followers
192
following
338% complete
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
17th May 2025 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
wood
,
sword
