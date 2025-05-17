Sign up
Roly Poly
That's what we call these small creatures that find shelter under rocks, wood piles and anywhere else that will give them shade. We uncovered quite a few today while cleaning up the yard. I had to try getting a close up before it got away.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Album
Camera
Taken
Christine Sztukowski
Nice close-up
May 17th, 2025
