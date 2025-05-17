Previous
Roly Poly
Photo 1236

Roly Poly

That's what we call these small creatures that find shelter under rocks, wood piles and anywhere else that will give them shade. We uncovered quite a few today while cleaning up the yard. I had to try getting a close up before it got away.
17th May 2025

