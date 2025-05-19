Previous
Slip N Slide by photogypsy
Slip N Slide

Today was Field Day since school is out by the end of the week. One of the stations was a slip N slide. The kids lived to get wet and had so much fun sliding down the hill. Even the teachers got involved.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Tracy

I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh I loved my slip and side
May 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Excellent action shot
May 20th, 2025  
