Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1240
Rolling In
So this morning was a foggy one, but I enjoyed the mystique it created on The Josephenum and I like how I was able to frame the photo with the trees.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1289
photos
43
followers
192
following
340% complete
View this month »
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
21st May 2025 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
frame
,
seminary
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
May 25th, 2025
Diane
ace
Nice lines and framing. I like the mist, too.
May 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close