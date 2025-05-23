Sign up
Photo 1242
Sunset Stripes
A storm is approaching, but the sky lit up as night came and created some beautiful stripes. I was driving and had to pull over in order to get this shot. It was worth it.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1290
photos
43
followers
192
following
A Day in the Life
Pixel 9 Pro
22nd May 2025 9:04pm
night
sunset
color
stripes
storms
