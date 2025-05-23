Previous
Sunset Stripes by photogypsy
Photo 1242

Sunset Stripes

A storm is approaching, but the sky lit up as night came and created some beautiful stripes. I was driving and had to pull over in order to get this shot. It was worth it.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
340% complete

