A Boy & His Flock

So we went to an Alpaca farm today, but this was no ordinary farm. They had a wide range of animals that the boys could go around and feed (more photos will probably follow). The funniest though was these goats. As soon as they saw food in the boys hands, they were all over them as you can see from this photo. The boys truly enjoyed today's excursion. I'm so glad I found this place.