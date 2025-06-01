Sign up
Previous
Photo 1251
Beam Me Up
So these are some of the beams that make up The Ark. I believe this shot was taken from the bow looking towards the stern. I thought it made an intricate pattern and added to our experience.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
2
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
25th May 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
beams
,
ark
Corinne
ace
Interesting perspective
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing
June 2nd, 2025
