Beam Me Up by photogypsy
Photo 1251

Beam Me Up

So these are some of the beams that make up The Ark. I believe this shot was taken from the bow looking towards the stern. I thought it made an intricate pattern and added to our experience.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
342% complete

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Interesting perspective
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very intriguing
June 2nd, 2025  
