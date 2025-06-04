Animal Alphabet-C

Moving on in the alphabet is C. First we have a capybara which the boys were able to pet and feed...what a neat experience, then we have the camel, which we were also able to feed and take some selfies with, followed by the cheetah which we saw one at both the Cincinnati and Columbus Zoos. The condor was seen at the Cincinnati Zoo while the Crane was at The Ark even though we also saw cranes at each of the zoos. It is fun reliving these vacation memories as I post these photos and look forward to what comes next.