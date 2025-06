My Niece, The Dressmaker

Don't worry, I'll return to the animal Alphabet tomorrow, but I just had to gush about my niece and this creative, cute dress that she made. My niece has been taking her creative talents to new heights over the last couple of months and this dress is her latest creation. It is so heartbreaking to see her blossom into the woman she has become and to see the world she is creating for herself. Way to go!