Animal Alphabet- I by photogypsy
Photo 1261

Animal Alphabet- I

This is Iguana Rock. Here we find the Iguana. This particular one was located in the Newport Aquarium where we spent our first day exploring. Most of our zoos have lizards, but the iguana tends to be a little more elusive so this was a nice find.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
345% complete

Photo Details

