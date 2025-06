Animal Alphabet-K

K is a fun one it stands for kangaroo and koala. I associate both animals with Australia which is one of my favorite places. Normally, I'm only able to look at kangaroos, but on our vacation, I was actually able to pet one. They are one of the softest animals I've ever touched. Most of the time when I visit the koalas they are asleep. I was lucky this time that they were awake. Made for some good photos.