In the Details by photogypsy
Photo 1280

In the Details

So this week, I thought I would do some macro and close up work to see what I can come up with. This first photo is from one of my kitchen lamps. I took several photos, but liked this one the best.
10th January 2026

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details

