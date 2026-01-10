Sign up
Photo 1280
In the Details
So this week, I thought I would do some macro and close up work to see what I can come up with. This first photo is from one of my kitchen lamps. I took several photos, but liked this one the best.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1328
photos
43
followers
179
following
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Views
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
7th January 2026 10:59pm
Tags
light
,
beads
,
crystals
,
chandelier
,
iron
