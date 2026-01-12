Previous
The Face of Graffiti by photogypsy
Photo 1282

The Face of Graffiti

Continuing with my closeups, I chose some graffiti photos I had taken and zoomed in on them and what I uncovered was a face within the art that blended in if you were looking at the piece as a whole. Do you see it? I thought it was interesting.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Tracy

