Flowery Toucan by photogypsy
Photo 1286

Flowery Toucan

Went to an event at the Conservatory and while walking around, I noticed a number of animals made out of plants and flowers. This fellow happened to be one. It was lit in a way that made him pop so I grabbed a photo.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Tracy

