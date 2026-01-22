Previous
Partial City View by photogypsy
Partial City View

A look at part of downtown. It's the calm before the storm. Everything looks do quiet and serene. Hopefully it can stay that way. We will have to see after this weekend's storm.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
