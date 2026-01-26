Previous
Snow Covered Tree by photogypsy
Snow Covered Tree

So I was able to dig my car out of the driveway today and drove down the road to see how the streets were. While out and about, I saw this tree sitting on the corner and it called out to me. It wanted to be photographed. I couldn't disappoint it.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Tracy

