Photo 1296
Snow Covered Tree
So I was able to dig my car out of the driveway today and drove down the road to see how the streets were. While out and about, I saw this tree sitting on the corner and it called out to me. It wanted to be photographed. I couldn't disappoint it.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1344
photos
43
followers
181
following
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
26th January 2026 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
