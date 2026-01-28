Previous
Snow Wall by photogypsy
Snow Wall

This is what happens when there is no place for the snow to go. It gets pushed up to look like a wall of snow. At least that's what it looks like in this photo after they cleared the parking lot at work and making a wall of snow.
Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
