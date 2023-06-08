Sign up
4 / 365
He's A Surivor
His leg has issues. Somehow he is managing to survive. Proof that no matter are imperfections, we can live a happy life. Be Kermit.
8th June 2023
8th Jun 23
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th June 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
,
kermit
,
amphibian
,
advice
,
@photohoot
,
broken-leg
