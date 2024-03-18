Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Enya
Welcome our new addition to the family.
Enya is a carbon fiber, acoustic guitar. She is perfection for those uncomfortable temperatures and weather conditions. Sweet sounds 🎸
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
301
photos
23
followers
35
following
34% complete
125
2
1
365
Pixel 7 Pro
18th March 2024 8:49am
View Info
View All
Public
View
guitar
,
acoustic
,
fiber
,
instrument
,
carbon
,
enya
,
@photohoot
Diana
ace
Awesome focus and dof, what a great name for a guitar.
March 18th, 2024
