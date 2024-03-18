Previous
Enya by photohoot
Enya

Welcome our new addition to the family.
Enya is a carbon fiber, acoustic guitar. She is perfection for those uncomfortable temperatures and weather conditions. Sweet sounds 🎸
Wendy

Diana ace
Awesome focus and dof, what a great name for a guitar.
March 18th, 2024  
