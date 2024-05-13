Sign up
183 / 365
Peacock Headshot
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th May 2024 12:05pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
peacock
,
fowl
,
headshot
,
wild-life
,
@photohoot
JackieR
ace
Haha, I tried to do one yesterday - failed. Need advice from a pro please!!
May 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
This gentleman likes a spot that is well shaded. That is a huge help. He also enjoys bird seed and will perform for me often to get some. Lastly, I just sit in his lair and speak of his greatness in soft tones. I do worry that one day he might decide to use his talons to remove my eyes, but I don't let it stop me.
May 14th, 2024
