Previous
Tired of Green by photohoot
184 / 365

Tired of Green

On the yellow line, he rested his butt
Fatigue of green in his gut
The weight of conformity's mold
He sought a new hue to unfold
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Nice diagonal composition
May 14th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie 💛💚😊
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise