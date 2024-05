Pareidolia



Pareidolia (pronounced "par-i-DOH-lee-a") is a brain phenomenon in which a person sees or hears something significant in a random image or pattern. Pareidolia is what causes peoples to see faces in inanimate objects, such as an image of the Virgin Mary in grilled cheese or the man in the moon.



I see a man's profile, in a crescent moon shape to the right. He is gazing at the couple kissing to the left. What do you see?